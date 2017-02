At Alfond Arena in Orono, Tyler Wheeler tallied three goals and three assists and Jacob Dubay two goals and four assists as Old Town/Orono rolled.

Tyler McCannel, Trent Lick and Jacob Gallon all had a goal plus an assist for the Black Bears. Sam Henderson added a goal and Cam Tower two assists. Kohle Parker had 13 saves on 14 shots.

Gunner Hann scored the goal for Lawrence/Skowhegan. Curtis Martin came up with 40 saves on 49 shots.