BOYS BASKETBALL

Lawrence 62 at Oceanside 73

Dec. 20, 2016, at 9:09 p.m.

At Rockland, Mike Norton tossed in 22 points to lead Oceanside past Lawrence of Fairfield.

Sam Atwood and Cooper Wirkala added 12 points apiece for the Mariners.

Mason Coopoer led all scorers with 43 points for Lawrence.

Lawrence: Nadeau 1-0-3, Ballard 2-0-5, Cooper 16-8-43, Hill 2-0-5, Bowman 1-1-3, Trask 1-0-3.

Story continues below advertisement.

Oceanside: Reed 0-1-1,  Raye 4-10-19, Davis 1-0-3, Atwood 4-0-12, Norton 9-4-22, Berger 1-0-2, Wirkala 2-8-12, Peaco 1-0-2

Lawrence 7 20 39 62

Oceanside 19 31 51 73

3-point goals: Nadeau, Ballard, Cooper 3, Hill, Trask; Raye, Davis, Atwood 4

View stories by school

  1. Obama’s pardon list includes 2 from Maine
  2. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  3. Presque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG saysPresque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG says
  4. Sanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College voteSanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College vote
  5. Two men arrested in connection with stabbing in CaribouTwo men arrested in connection with stabbing in Caribou