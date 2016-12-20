At Rockland, Mike Norton tossed in 22 points to lead Oceanside past Lawrence of Fairfield.

Sam Atwood and Cooper Wirkala added 12 points apiece for the Mariners.

Mason Coopoer led all scorers with 43 points for Lawrence.

Lawrence: Nadeau 1-0-3, Ballard 2-0-5, Cooper 16-8-43, Hill 2-0-5, Bowman 1-1-3, Trask 1-0-3.

Story continues below advertisement.

Oceanside: Reed 0-1-1, Raye 4-10-19, Davis 1-0-3, Atwood 4-0-12, Norton 9-4-22, Berger 1-0-2, Wirkala 2-8-12, Peaco 1-0-2

Lawrence 7 20 39 62

Oceanside 19 31 51 73

3-point goals: Nadeau, Ballard, Cooper 3, Hill, Trask; Raye, Davis, Atwood 4