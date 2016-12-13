BOYS BASKETBALL

Lawrence 55 at Nokomis 59

Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:30 p.m.

At Newport, the Warriors built an eight-point halftime lead and held on to beat the Bulldogs.

Zach Hartsgrove connected for 22 points to pace Nokomis and Josh Smestad tallied 13 points.

Mason Cooper paced Lawrence of Fairfield with a game-best 23 points and Brandon Hill netted 11.

Lawrence: Braden Ballard 1-0-2, Mason Cooper 9-4-23, Brandon Hill 4-0-11, Ryan Bowman 3-0-6, Connor Trask 5-0-13

Nokomis: Josh Smestad 5-3-13, Joe Cloutier 2-0-5, Josh Perry 1-3-6, Zach Hartsgrove 8-6-22, Jake Erskine 2-0-6, Brad Allen 3-0-7

Lawrence 11 21 41 55

Nokomis 13 29 46 59

3-pt. goals: Cooper, Hill 3, Trask 3

Cloutier, Perry, Erskine 2, Allen

