At Hampden, the Broncos’ Sydney Hodgdon notched the game winner against Lawrence with 5.6 seconds left in the first half on Ashley Mahoney’s assist.

Aubra Linn scored the second goal with 26:28 left in the second half with an assist from Marissa Gilpin.

Hampden keeper Emily Dysart made two saves while Hayley Reynolds had 10 saves for the Bulldogs. HA moves to 4-4-1 while Lawrence dropped to 3-5-1.