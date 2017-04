At Hampden, Lilly Herrin and Sam Marshall combined on a six-hitter to help the Bulldogs edge the Broncos.

Herrin also laced an RBI double and Haley Holt hit a run-scoring single for Lawrence of Fairfield. Camryn Caldwell singled and scored twice.

Ashley Fitzgerald paced Hampden with a double and a single. Bailey Anderson and Becca Cyr each provided a single and an RBI.

Lawrence 002 010 0 — 3 5 0

Hampden 000 200 0 — 2 6 3

Herrin, Marshall (6) and Holt; Sicard and Dysart