BASEBALL

Lawrence 2 at Hampden 4

April 24, 2017, at 9:04 p.m.

At Hampden, Tyler Knights hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Broncos to victory.

Nick Lorenzo followed with another RBI double for an insurance run. Max Thomas hit a two-run single in the first for Hampden Academy and added another single. Andrew Gendreau pitched three scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.

Jacob Bickfords singled twice with an RBI for Lawrence of Fairfield.

Lawrence 000 200 0 — 2 5 1

Hampden 200 002 x — 4 9 0

Jackson, Dodge (6) and Webb; McKenney, Gendreau (5) and Thomas

