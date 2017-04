At Bangor, Nick Cowperthwaite pitched a five-inning, five-hit shutout as the Rams improved to 3-0.

Bangor was led by Peter Kemble who singled twice with two RBIs and Noah Missbrenner who provided two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Parke singled and drove in two runs.

Josh Dow paced 1-3 Lawrence of Fairfield with a double and a single.