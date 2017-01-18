BOYS BASKETBALL

Katahdin 27 at Greenville 64

Jan. 18, 2017, at 10:37 p.m.

At Greenville, Devin Boone’s double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds set the pace for the Lakers in the win over the Cougars of Stacyville.

Nick Foley added 15 points and Connor DiAngelo had 12 for the Lakers.

Brody Guiggey scored 13 points to lead Katahdin.

Greenville: Kane, Mendes 3-0-6, Foley 5-3-15, Bjork 1-1-3, Pratt 1-2-4, Bilodeau 1-0-2, C. Caiazzo 1-0-2, DiAngelo 6-0-12, Boone 4-8-16, N. Caiazzo 2-0-4.

Katahdin: Cummings, Lane, Otero 1-0-2, Craig 0-1-1, Guiggey 5-2-13, Mcgraw 3-1-7, Giles, Hamm, Howes , Young, McNally, Hagan 1-0-2.

Greenville 11 27 45 64

Katahdin    7 16 21 27

