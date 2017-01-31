GIRLS BASKETBALL

Katahdin Mid/HS 51 at Fort Fairfield Mid/HS 47

Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:12 p.m.

In Fort Fairfield, the Cougars outscored Fort Fairfield 31-13 in the second half to rally from a 14-point halftime deficit and post the triumph.

Georgia Landry scored the last five points to break a tie and decide it.

Landry had a team-high 22 points while Natalie Rickards added 10 more points in the win.

Fort Fairfield was led by Cammi King-Demerchant’s 11 points and Sara Edgecomb’s nine..

Fort Fairfield 14 34 41 47

Katahdin 11 20 34 51

3-pt. goals: Sara Edgecomb 3, Sadie Edgecomb 1

JV: Fort Fairfield  44-15

View stories by school

  1. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  2. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  3. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  4. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities
  5. Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000