In Fort Fairfield, the Cougars outscored Fort Fairfield 31-13 in the second half to rally from a 14-point halftime deficit and post the triumph.

Georgia Landry scored the last five points to break a tie and decide it.

Landry had a team-high 22 points while Natalie Rickards added 10 more points in the win.

Fort Fairfield was led by Cammi King-Demerchant’s 11 points and Sara Edgecomb’s nine..

Fort Fairfield 14 34 41 47

Katahdin 11 20 34 51

3-pt. goals: Sara Edgecomb 3, Sadie Edgecomb 1

JV: Fort Fairfield 44-15