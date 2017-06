At Millinocket, Grace Farrington had a double and two singles and knocked in 4 runs as fourth-ranked Stearns triumphed.

Abby Russell contributed two singles and two RBIs for the Minutemen. Audrey Dunstan doubled and singled while Renee Pelletier drove in three runs.

No. 13 Katahdin was led by Georgia Landry and Kendra Patterson with two singles apiece.

Katahdin 000 411 0 — 6 8 0

Stearns 541 310 x — 14 9 3