At Millinocket, Grace Farrington singled three times and drove in three runs as Stearns rolled past Katahdin of Stacyville.

Cassidy McLeod and Renee Pelletier each knocked in two runs for Stearns.

Lindsey Drew paced Katahdin with two singles.

Katahdin 100 11 — 3 6 6

Stearns 266 3x — 17 11 4