At Millinocket, Zach Hagan collected two hits as Katahdin of Stacyville scored three times in the top of the seventh to defeat Stearns.

Dalton Hartt and Chase Tapley both singled for Katahdin.

J.W. Briggs and Seth Garvin notched a single apiece for Stearns.

Katahdin—000 000 3 — 3

Stearns– 100 000 0 — 1