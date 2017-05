At Dyer Brook, Caleb Giles collected a double and a single as Katahdin of Stacyville held on for the win.

Blake Howes plated two runs with a single for the Cougars.

Hunter Walker paced Southern Aroostook with two singles and four RBIs. Nolan Altvater doubled and singled to drive in a pair.

Katahdin 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 1– 9 11 2

SACS 4 0 0 0 4 0 0 0–8 13 4

H. Lawlor, N. Lilley and Lilley; C. Drew and D. Hartt