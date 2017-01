At Dyer Brook, Southern Aroostook raced out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back to beat Katahdin of Stacyville.

Makaelyn Porter led Southern Aroostook (4-0) with 27 points. Sydney Brewer scored 17 and Kylie Vining scored 14.

For Katahdin (1-6), Haley Landry and Georgia Landry scored 14 points each.

Katahdin: Cullen 0-1-1, Kyollonen 1-0-2, G. Landry 4-4-13, Drew 4-0-8, Rickards 3-2-8, H. Landry 4-4-14

SAHS: Morales, Vining, Porter 9-5-27, Daggett 3-2-8, Landry, Brewer 4-9-17, Slauenwhite, Cummings

Katahdin 0 18 37 46

SAHS 16 33 47 66

3-pt. goals: Porter 4, G Landry