At East Millinocket, Cooper Drew pitched a five-inning two-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, to lead the Cougars to the win.

Drew also rapped a double with three RBIs for Katahdin of Stacyville, while Brody Guiggey and Ron Otero each provided two singles.

Justin Thompson hit a run-scoring double for Schenck.

Katahdin 060 54 — 15 7 1

Schenck 002 00 — 2 2 3