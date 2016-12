At East Millinocket, Justin Thompson recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to power the Wolverines by the Cougars.

Travis Thompson chipped in with 17 points for Schenck and Chris King netted 16.

Hunter Craig paced Katahdin with 15 points and Devin McGraw added 11.

Schenck 19 45 62 83

Story continues below advertisement.

Katahdin 7 21 35 46

3-pt. goals: Green 2, King, T. Thompson, Dionne, Craig, McGraw 3