At East Millinocket, the Wolverines and Cougars of Stacyville battled to a tie through two overtimes.

Olivia Gallant had a goal for 2-2-1 Schenck while Erin Lake scored the goal for 2-1-2 Katahdin.

Allison Noddin had 14 saves on 16 shots for Schenck and Haley Landry eight saves on nine shots for Katahdin.