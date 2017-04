At Howland, Cooper Drew threw a three-hitter while giving up two runs in five innings to lead the Cougars over the Howlers.

Brody Guiggey smacked three singles with three RBIs for 1-0 Katahdin of Stacyville, while Blake Howes and John McNally two hits and two RBIs each.

Johnny Littlefield hit a home run, Zach Doore singled twice and Jaeden Folser poked an RBI single for 1-1 Penobscot Valley.

Kathadin 328 33 — 19 9 2

PVHS 100 10 — 2 4 10