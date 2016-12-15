BOYS BASKETBALL

Katahdin 50 at Penquis 51

Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:47 p.m.

At Milo, Devon Cuthbertson tallied 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Penquis past Katahdin of Stacyville.

Charles Artus netted 16 points and Colin Beckett 10 for the 1-1 Patriots.

Brody Guiggey paced 0-3 Katahdin with 18 points. Devin McGraw contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds while Hunter Craig also scored 13 points.

Katahdin

Cummings, Otero, Craig 5-3-13, Guiggey 8-1-18, McGraw 7-0-15, Young 1-0-3, McNally 0-1-1, Hogan

Penquis

Valvo, Artus 6-4-16, Preble 1-0-2, Beckett 4-2-10, Martin 1-0-2, Thomas 1-0-2, Bailey, Cuthbertson 9-1-19

Katahdin 7 22 35 50

Penquis 10 26 40 51

3 pt. goals: Guiggey, McGraw, and Young

JV: Penquis 62-16

