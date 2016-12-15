At Milo, Devon Cuthbertson tallied 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Penquis past Katahdin of Stacyville.
Charles Artus netted 16 points and Colin Beckett 10 for the 1-1 Patriots.
Brody Guiggey paced 0-3 Katahdin with 18 points. Devin McGraw contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds while Hunter Craig also scored 13 points.
Katahdin
Cummings, Otero, Craig 5-3-13, Guiggey 8-1-18, McGraw 7-0-15, Young 1-0-3, McNally 0-1-1, Hogan
Penquis
Valvo, Artus 6-4-16, Preble 1-0-2, Beckett 4-2-10, Martin 1-0-2, Thomas 1-0-2, Bailey, Cuthbertson 9-1-19
Katahdin 7 22 35 50
Penquis 10 26 40 51
3 pt. goals: Guiggey, McGraw, and Young
JV: Penquis 62-16