At Howland, Grant Kidon poured in 18 points for the Howlers (6-10) as they defeated the Cougars of Stacyville.

Katahdin (2-15) was led by Hunter Craig’s 18 points, while Brody Guiggey chipped in 10.

Katahdin: 2 10 24 40

PVHS: 12 29 40 62

Katahdin: Cummings, Lane, Sinclair 0-1-1, Ellis, Otero 0-6-6, Craig 7-4-18, Guiggey 5-0-10, McGraw 1-0-2, Hamm, Howes 0-1-1, Young, McNally 1-0-2

Penobscot Valley: Wood 2-2-7, Thompson 3-0-6, Dube 1-0-2, Lindsay, Kidon 4-8-18, Littlefield 1-2-4, McKechnie 0-2-2, Harding 2-0-4, Folster 3-0-6, Carter 3-1-8, Blish 1-1-3, Farley 1-0-2

3-point goals: Wood, Kidon 2, Carter

JV: PVHS 52-35