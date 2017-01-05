At Hodgdon, the Hawks jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Hodgdon (6-2) was paced by Devin Ramsey with 12 points and Matt Tuttle added 11 points.

Katahdin of Stacyville (1-7) was led by Brody Guiggey with 10 points.

Katahdin: Guiggey 5-0-10, McGraw 2-0-6, Ellis 2-0-4, Young 1-0-2, Cummings, Lane, Otero, Hamm, Howes, McNally, Hagan

Hodgdon: Ramsey 5-2-12, M. Tuttle 5-0-11, Foster 3-2-8, Buzzell 3-0-7, McAfee 3-1-7, Oliver 2-0-5, Merritt 2-1-5, J. Palmer 1-0-3, Nash 1-0-3, D. Palmer 1-0-3, A. Tuttle, B. Tuttle

Katahdin 4 10 16 24

Hodgdon 17 34 50 64

3-pt. goals: McGraw 2; Oliver, J. Palmer, Nash, M. Tuttle, D. Palmer, Buzzell

JV: Hodgdon 49-43