At Easton, Isabelle Morin had a hat trick to propel the Bears past Katahdin.

Morin opened the scoring for Easton (3-1-6) and Elise Allen added two goals in the second half, one off of a direct kick. Delia Bonner had an assist.

Hannatt Kyllonen scored the lone goal for the Cougars (2-2-2).

Delaney Leach of the Bears had seven saves and Haley Landry of Katahdin had 11 saves on 18 shots.