At Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor, Dean Grass led all scorers with a game-high 35 points and 8 rebounds to power the Patriots.

Austin Keib posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for 1-1 Bangor Christian.

Brody Guiggey led Katahdin of Stacyville with 15 points. Hunter Craig chipped in with 11 points and Devin McGraw netted 9.