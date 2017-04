At Harrington, Lanie Perry struck out 10 and hit a grand slam and a triple as Narraguagus rolled.

Kylee Joyce singled in two runs for the Knights.

Reanna Smith singled for Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport-Beals 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 4

Narraguagus 7 3 4 0x–14 3 2

Ireland and Thistlewood; Perry, Leighton (5) and Alley, Willey (5)