At Deer Isle, Lily Gray tallied 16 points as the Mariners defeated Jonesport-Beals.

Brie Limeburner contributed 15 points and Katie Hutchinson 12 for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Kaylee Ireland paced Jonesport-Beals with 19 points.

Jonesport-Beals 6 14 26 43

DI-Stonington 13 19 41 56