BOYS BASKETBALL

Jonesport-Beals 48 at Woodland 58

Feb. 04, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

At Baileyville, Kalob Moody registered 16 points while Drew Hayward tallied 13 points to lead Woodland past Jonesport-Beals.

Riley Russell added 10 points and Matthew Miller six points and 10 rebounds for the Dragons.

Isaiah Faulkingham tallied 13 points and Josef Guptil 10 for the Royals.

Jonesport: Guptil 4-2-10, Robinson 4-0-9, Crowley 1-0-3, Faulkingham 6-1-13, Alley 3-0-7, Reynolds 2-0-6, Carver, Cirone, Kelley, Grant

Woodland: Miller 3-0-6, Plissey 1-0-2, Hayward 3-6-13, Phelps 2-3-7, Gardner 1-0-3, Moody 5-3-16, Russell 3-2-10, Moreside 0-1-1, Harriman

Jonesport 18 25 33 48

Woodland 14 32 41 58

3-Pt Goals: Robinson, Crowley, Alley, Reynolds; Hayward, Gardner, Moody 3, Russell 2

