At Eastport, Holly Preston had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Shead past Jonesport-Beals.

Cassidy Wilder registered 14 points and nine rebounds and Katelyn Mitchell 10 points for the Tigerettes.

Alexsis Sprowl paced Jonesport-Beals with nine points.

Jonesport-Beals

Backman 0-1-1; Ireland 3-1-7; Robinson 1-1-3; Beal 1-0-2; Sprowl 4-1-9; Smith 1-0-2; Alley 0-5-5; Childers 1-1-3

Shead

Preston 8-7-23; Scott 1-0-2; Greenlaw 3-2-8; Mitchell 3-3-10; Wilder 4-6-14

Jonesport 5 16 25 32

Shead 26 26 49 59

3-point goals: Mitchell