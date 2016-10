At Eastport, the Shead Tigers came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to record the win in the first overtime.

Shead was led by Ethan Lank with two goals and an assist. Damien Lank added a goal while Matt Harris chipped in with an assist.

Nick Guptill and Joseph Guptill each scored a goal for the Royals.

Austin Grant finished with 12 saves on 15 shots for the Royals while Isaac Curtis made 12 saves on 14 shots for Shead.