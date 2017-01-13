At Harrington, Cameron Rumery netted 20 points to lead Narraguagus past Jonesport-Beals.

Brettin Dinsmore tallied 16 points while Drew Fletcher added 11 points and Zach Smith 10 for the Knights.

Josef Guptill tallied 16 points and Ryan Alley 11 for Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport: Carver 0-2-2, Guptill 8-0-16, Robinson 2-1-6, Crowley 1-0-3, Cirone 1-0-3, Grant 2-0-4, Faulkingham 1-5-7, Alley 4-3-11, Reynolds 1-0-2

Narraguagus: Pinkham 0-2-2, Fletcher 2-7-11, Rumery 6-6-20, Pineo 1-1-3, Merritt 1-0-2, Couture 1-2-4, Dinsmore 7-2-16, Smith 4-1-10, Schoppee 1-0-2, Ramsdell 3-2-8

Jonesport: 16 23 38 54

Narraguagus: 19 34 56 80

3-point goals: Rumery 2, Smith, Robinson, Crowley, Cirone,