GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jonesport-Beals 27 at Narraguagus 78

Dec. 09, 2016, at 10:33 p.m.

At Harrington, Lanie Perry and Kylee Joyce both contributed 14 points to push the Knights past the Royalettes.

Madison Leighton chipped in with 11 points for Narraguagus.

For Jonesport-Beals, Kaylee Ireland was high scorer with six and Lydia Alley, and Caitlin Childers each had five.

Jonesport-Beals: Ireland 2-2-6, L. Alley 2-1-5, Childers 2-1-5, Sprowl 1-1-3, J. Alley 1-1-3, J. Beal 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2, J. Alley 0-1-1.

Narraguagus: Joyce 5-4-14, Perry 6-0-14, Leighton 5-0-11, K. Alley 3-2-8, K. Toppin 3-1-7, Redimarker 3-0-7, Pray 2-0-4, H. Alley 2-0-4, C. Reynolds 1-0-2, Fye 1-0-2, Weed 1-0-2

J.-Beals 6 10 17 27

Narraguagus 15 34 59 78

3-pt goals: Leighton, Redimarker, Perry 2

