At Machias, Jordan Grant and James Mersereau each scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs past Jonesport-Beals.

Jacob Godfrey had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Machias while Tyler Wentzell scored 11 points. Grant also had seven steals and Camon Johnson handed out 13 assists.

Adam Robinson’s nine points paced Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport-Beals: Robinson 4-1-9, Crowley 2-2-6, Kelley 2-0-6, Guptill 2-1-5, Carver 2-1-5, Faulkingham 2-0-4, Grant 1-0-2, Dyen 1-0-2

Machias: Grant 7-0-19, J. Mersereau 8-3-19, Godfrey 6-2-15, Wentzell 5-1-11, Marotta 3-0-8, Johnson 2-1-7, Massaad 1-2-4, Albert 1-0-3, Mersereau 1-0-3, Eaton 1-0-2

Jonesport-Beals 5 23 27 39

Machias 22 42 67 91

3-pt. goals: Grant 5, Johnson 2, Marotta 2, Kelley 2, Godfrey, Albert, M. Mersereau