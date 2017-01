At Deer Isle, Ethan Shepard scored 18 points to lead the Mariners past the Royals.

Mason Oliver added 11 points for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Ryan Alley had 15 points, Adam Robinson 13 and Kaiden Crowley 10 for Jonesport-Beals.

Jonesport-Beals: Alley 7-1-15, Robinson 5-1-13, Crowley 3-3-10, Grant 3-0-6, Guptill 2-0-4, Faulkingham 1-0-2, Reynolds 1-0-2

DI-Stonington: Shepard 7-3-18, Oliver 2-6-11, Snow 5-0-9, Bates 3-0-6, Gillen 2-1-5, -Cole 1-2-4

Jonesport-Beals 12 26 41 52

DI-Stonington 16 24 33 56

3-pt. Goals: Robinson 2, Crowley; Snow 2 Shepard, Oliver