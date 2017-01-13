BANGOR, Maine – While honoring Clara Swan, the Husson women’s basketball team continued to break program records on Friday night, increasing their home victories streak to 17 with a 70-46 win over Johnson State. The Eagles’ sported a commemorative swan on their warm-ups.

Darla Morales set the tone for the game with two impressive 3-pointers in the first 37 seconds, then proceeded with a third, shooting 3 for 3 from the 3-point line with the first 9 points on the board for Husson.

Going into the second quarter, Morales was the high scorer with 9 points, while Domonique Carter-Stanley was not far behind with 8 points for the Badgers. The Eagles were up 26-15.

Both teams struggled on the boards in the first four minutes of the second quarter, with the only points scored by Husson’s Sami Ireland with a layup and Sarah Bragg with a free throw.

With three minutes left in the first half of the game, Carter-Stanley was the first player to cross into double-digits reaching 11 points for the Badgers. So far this season she’s tallied up 132 points, second highest on her team.

Maintaining a steady lead in the first half of the game, the Husson women advanced into the third quarter 35-27.

Seven minutes into the third quarter, with three players each scoring eleven points, Kenzie Worcester and Morales for Husson, along with Carter-Stanley for Johnson. The Badgers’, Kasey DeGreenia was dominating under her own basket racking up 10 defensive rebounds and 12 overall with 15 minutes still remaining.

The Eagles were all over the ball, snatching up a team total of 13 steals to Johnson’s 6 as they advanced into the final quarter with the highest point differential so far in this game, 57-39.

Badgers’, Ashley Goddard, had yet to miss a shot with seven minutes left, shooting 3 for 3 for field goals and 2 for 2 from the 3-point line. Over on the other side of the court, the Eagles also showed consistency with their shots as a team, making 71.4% (10-14) from the free throw line.

To finish off the game, Husson had four players making double-digits; Worcester (16 points), Morales (13 points), Chandler Guerrette (13 points), and Sami Ireland (12 points). As for Johnson, both Carter-Stanley (15 points) and Goddard (11 points) hit double-digits.