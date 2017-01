At Presque Isle Isaac Madore and Thomas Patenaude each had 2 goals and Denny Young had a goal and 2 assists as Presque Isle defeated John Bapst of Bangor.

Connor Demerchant had a goal while Andre Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined to save 15 of 17 shots.

Ben Spear had a goal and an assist and Jacob Larochelle a goal for John Bapst. Dan Sprague had 29 saves on 35 shots.