At Orono, Nate Desisto paced a balanced Red Riot Attack with 17 points as they defeated John Bapst.

Jake Koffman contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for Orono.

Alex Mooney lead the Crusaders of Bangor with a game-high 21 points. Darren Hanscom chipped in with eight points.

John Bapst 9 22 29 42

Orono 16 30 43 57