At Old Town, Natalie St. Louis and Morgan Love paced the Coyotes with 3 hits each.

Jennessa Brown had a single and double for Old Town while Hannah Sibley added a single and triple.

Mckenna Smith pitched six innings, striking out eight and giving up only two hits.

Sarah Dalton and Morgan Leighton singled for John Bapst of Bangor.

John Bapst 000 010 — 1

Old Town 003 353 — 14