At Rockland, Oceanside erupted for 20 points in the third period behind Nate Raye’s three touchdowns as the Mariners cruised past John Bapst.

Raye finished the game with 138 yards rushing on 13 carries and two TD’s, including a 55-yard TD pass from QB Brandon Debrosky. Debrosky passed for 96 yards on five attempts and 110 yards rushing.

John Bapst’s Nick Lakeman picked off Debrosky twice, turning one into a 55-yard TD run in the second period. Andrew DeTour tossed a TD pass to Stephen Fitzpatrick on Lakeman’s second interception.

Debrosky intercepted a DeTour pass, which set up Oceanside’s third score of the 3rd period. Defensive tackle Mitchell DelFrate helped the Mariners defense hold the Crusaders to less than 100 yards on offense. Ben Ripley added a 20-yard TD run in the 4th period. Oceanside moves to 2-1 on the season.

Oceanside 6 6 20 8 — 40

John Bapst 0 12 0 0 — 12

O — 3 yd TD Run by Brandon Debrosky, pass failed

JB — 55 yd Interception return for a TD by Nick Lakeman, Rush failed

JB — 19 yd TD Pass from Andrew DeTour to Stephen Fitzpatrick, pass failed

O — 55 yd TD Pass from Debrosky to Nate Raye, kick failed

O — 20 yd TD Run by Raye, kick failed

O — 48 yd TD Run by Raye, Pass from Debrosky to Anthony Marsh

O — 1 yd TD Run by Debrosky, pass failed

O — 14 yd TD Run by Ben Ripley, pass from Debrosky to Silas Miller