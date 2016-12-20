GIRLS BASKETBALL

John Bapst 56 at Mount Desert Island 47

Dec. 20, 2016, at 10:11 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Grace Philippon netted a game-high 24 points to lead John Bapst of Bangor past MDI.

Crystal Bell tallied 19 points for the Crusaders.

Madeline Good paced MDI with 13 points.

John Bapst (4-0): Soucie, Luttrell, Philippon 4-14-24, Zephir 0-2-2, Cyr, Ellis, Lagasse 0-5-5, Higgins, Lebel 2-1-6, Bell 7-4-19.

MDI (2-2): M.Watras 2-0-4, J.Watras 2-2-6, Miller 1-2-4, Banks 1-0-2, Clarito 1-0-2, Good 5-2-13, Candage 3-1-7, E.Watras 0-1-1, Swanson, Hamor 4-0-8, Chamberlain

John Bapst 10 22 35 56

MDI 10 18 30 47

3-point goals: Philippon 2, Lebel, Bell; Good

