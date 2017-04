At Bar Harbor, James Butler knocked in two runs with a double in the third inning to provide the game’s only two runs in John Bapst’s victory.

Ethan Newcomb pitched a complete game, scattering 5 hits for the Crusaders of Bangor.

Derek Collin singled twice for Mount Desert Island. Andrew Kennedy and Seth Clark combined on a four-hitter in defeat.

John Bapst 002 000 0 — 2 4 0

MDI 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Newcomb and Southwick; Kennedy, Clark (5) and Fournier