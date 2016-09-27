At Bar Harbor, Grace Phillipon registered two goals to help lead John Bapst past the MDI Trojans.

The Crusaders took a 3-1 halftime lead behind Phillipon’s two goals, one assisted by Tia Zephir, and Anna Zmistowski’s goal scored off a direct kick.

MDI’s Natalie Klaver put the Trojans on the board with a one touch volley taken from a corner kick by Ally Bender to close the first half. Bender provided the second goal for MDI when she converted on a penalty kick in the second half.

MDI’s Cassia Barnes made 11 saves on 15 shots while John Bapst’s goalie Kayla Massey stopped 13 of 16 shots.

Story continues below advertisement.

JV: MDI 2-1