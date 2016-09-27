GIRLS SOCCER

John Bapst 3 at MDI 2

Sept. 27, 2016, at 10:10 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Grace Phillipon registered two goals to help lead John Bapst past the MDI Trojans.

The Crusaders took a 3-1 halftime lead behind Phillipon’s two goals, one assisted by Tia Zephir, and Anna Zmistowski’s goal scored off a direct kick.

MDI’s Natalie Klaver put the Trojans on the board with a one touch volley taken from a corner kick by Ally Bender to close the first half. Bender provided the second goal for MDI when she converted on a penalty kick in the second half.

MDI’s Cassia Barnes made 11 saves on 15 shots while John Bapst’s goalie Kayla Massey stopped 13 of 16 shots.

JV: MDI 2-1

