At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard turned in a strong all-around game with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots to carry the Shiretowners by the Crusaders of Bangor.

Mikayla Watson chipped in with 14 points, including a 13-of-16 effort from the free-throw line for the Shiretowners. She also had seven rebounds. Rylee Warman chipped in with 12 points and Kristen Graham had five points, seven rebounds and six steals. Aspen Flewelling contributed eight points.

John Bapst got 17 points from Crystal Bell and 16 from Hannah Phillipon. Caliegh Lebel added seven points.

John Bapst 8 27 42 63

Houlton 8 26 45 66

3-pt goals: Warman 2, Flewelling 1, Bell 2, Phillipon 1, Cyr 1