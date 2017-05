At Hermon, the Hawks were led by a strong pitching performance by Zach Nash who threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and only three hits.

Mark Mailloux and Garrett Trask notched 2 singles each for Hermon while the Hawks also got singles from Kent Johnson, Keith Pomeroy and Cody Hawes.

Nate Smith, Ben Southwick and Jon Archambeau all singled for John Bapst of Bangor

John Bapst 000 000 0– 0 3 2

Hermon 001 050 X– 6 9 0

Newcomb, Gagnon(4),Spear(7) and Southwick; Nash, Rush(7) and Greener