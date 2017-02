At Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer, Marcus Dunn scored three goals for a hat trick to power the Broncos past the Crusaders.

Caleb Tribou chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Broncos while Rece Poulin and Marc Thibodeau each added a goal. Sam Economy contributed with two assists while Jacob Weston, Joey McLain and Cooper Leland each notched one. Cole Benner finished with 11 saves.

Tom Carmack and Loukas Collatos combined for 27 saves on 33 shots for John Bapst.