At Dover-Foxcroft, Ava Rayfield and Jemyni True each scored two goals to power the Ponies by the Crusaders of Bangor.

Rayfield started the scoring with an unassisted goal with 28:02 remaining in the first half and added her second goal about nine minutes later off a Kylie Dow assist. True followed at 14:15 with an unassisted goal, followed by a Maranda Poulin goal from a Jenna Anderson assist. True added another unassisted goal with four minutes left in the half and the Ponies notched their final goal when Dow scored off a Kenize Beaudry assist with 20:28 left in the game.

Foxcroft had an 11-0 advantage on corners.

Foxcroft goalkeeper Kiara Lovejoy made five saves on eight shots while John Bapst’s Bryanna Dube finished with 30 saves on 49 shots.