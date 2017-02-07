At Ellsworth, Alex Mooney tallied 17 points to lead John Bapst of Bangor past Ellsworth.

J.J. Higgins added nine points for the Crusaders.

Zach Harris tallied 12 points for Ellsworth.

John Bapst: N. Galinski, J. Cummings, D. Hanscom 2-1-6, J. Higgins 3-3-9, N. Lakeman, N. Dube, A. Mooney 4-8-17, S. Joyce, J. Butler 1-0-2, I. Wardwell 1-0-3, K. McDonald, N. Tomas 3-2-8, Z. Lakeman

Ellsworth: D. Grindle, B. Smith, D. Taplin, Z. Harris 5-0-12, T. Mahon, S. Giffin, B. Harmon 2-2-6, T. Folmer, J. Hamilton 2-2-6, C. Crawford, J. Curtis 3-2-9, D. Carter, A. McCullough

John Bapst 8 18 27 45

Ellsworth 9 19 24 33

3-pt. Goals: D. Hanscom, A. Mooney, I. Wardwell; Z. Harris 2, J. Curtis

JV: Ellsworth 61-52