At Ellsworth, Trinity Montigny and Sammy Mason scored 19 points and 18 points, respectively, to help the Eagles pick up the win.

Kacie Omlor chipped in with 10 points.

Grace Philippon led all scorers with 23 points for John Bapst of Bangor.

John Bapst 15 25 35 52

Ellsworth 12 28 47 60

3-pt. goals: Bell; Mason 2, Montigny