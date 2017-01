At Corinth, Libby Cook scored 17 points and grabbed 7 rebounds as the Red Devils edged the Crusaders.

Abi Allen scored 16 points and Sydney Allen tallied 14 for Central. Emily Smith pulled down 11 rebounds.

Crystal Bell scored a game-high 25 points for John Bapst of Bangor.

Central 12 23 35 54

John Bapst 10 21 32 49

JV: Central 25-17