BOYS BASKETBALL

John Bapst 46 at Central 61

Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:47 p.m.

At Corinth, Caleb Shaw scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Red Devils over the Crusaders of Bangor.

Dylan Gray added 11 points for Central.

J.J. Higgins and Nick Lakeman tallied 12 points apiece to pace John Bapst. Isaac Wardwell contributed 10.

Central: Gavin Caron, Andrew Speed 2-2-6, Caleb Shaw 8-6-23, Micah Ward 3-0-7, Dylan Ham, Michael Kelley 1-0-3, Colby Waters, James Doucette 2-0-4, Ethan Mailman 3-0-7, Jay Byrom, Cameron Boyles

John Bapst: Nate Galinski 1-0-2, Darren Hanscom 1-1-3, J.J. Higgins 4-1-12, Nick Lakeman 4-1-12, Alex Mooney 0-1-1, Isaac Wardwell 3-3-10, Noah Tomah 1-4-6

Central: 17 31 48 61

John Bapst: 8 20 27 46

