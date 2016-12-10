At Caribou, Alex Mooney led three players in double figures with 15 points as John Bapst of Bangor defeated Caribou in a mutual opener.

Noah Tomah and Darren Hanscom added 13 points apiece for the Crusaders.

Alex Bouchard’s 15 points led Caribou while Parker Duprey had 11.

John Bapst

Alex Mooney 7-1-15, Noah Tomah 6-1-13, Darren Hanscon 5-1-13, Isaac Wardwell 2-1-7, JJ Higgins 1-1-5, James Butler 2-0-4, Nick Lakeman 2-0-4.

Caribou

Alex Bouchard 4-4-15, Parker Duprey 5-0-11, Tharen Hand 3-2-9, Jake Paul 2-0-4, Austin Finlen 2-0-4.

John Bapst 21-36-56-61

Caribou 21-31-36-43

3pt goals: John Bapst- Hanscom, Higgins, Wardwell; Caribou – Bouchard, Hand, Deprey