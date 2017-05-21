Ithaca at Southern Maine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Senior Tom Fortier (Falmouth, Maine) and sophomore Matt Correale (Peabody, Mass.) combined for a seven-hit shutout as the University of Southern Maine Huskies defeated the Ithaca College Bombers 4-0 in an elimination game of the 2017 NCAA Division III New York Regional Tournament being played at Onondaga Community College.

Earlier in the day, USM (33-12) dropped a 6-4 decision to SUNY Oswego, and Ithaca (30-13) eliminated The College of New Jersey by a score of 9-4 to earn the opportunity to play USM for the chance to take on Oswego in the championship round. USM must beat Oswego twice on Sunday to win the title.

Fortier and Ithaca sophomore starter Andrew Bailey (Honeoye Falls, N.Y.) hooked up in a pitchers duel posting zeroes across the board through the first five innings. Bailey limited the Huskies to just three hits through the first six innings. Correale joined the game in the sixth taking over with a runner at first and no outs.

The Huskies’ bats came alive finally in the seventh inning to push across four runs on four hits and a walk. Rookie Dylan Hapworth (Winslow, Maine) opened the inning reaching on a walk. Sophomore Kip Richard (Kennebunk, Maine) followed with a double to move Hapworth to third. After Bailey got the first out via a strikeout, Hapworth scored the game’s first run, and Richard moved up to third, on a passed ball. Senior Paul McDonough (Wells, Maine) executed a squeeze bunt for a single and RBI.

Sophomore Jake Dexter (Oakland, Maine) moved McDonough along with a sacrifice bunt. Classmate Devin Warren’s (Smithfield, Maine/Messalonskee) single through the left side scored McDonough on a close play at the plate, and Warren moved up to second when an error was charged on the throw. Sophomore Zach Quintal (Eliot, Maine/Marshwood) lashed a double down the left field line to score Warren, and ending Bailey’s night on the hill, giving USM a 4-0 lead.

Correale got out of a minor jam in the bottom of the seventh after the Bombers put two men aboard with one out. The southpaw then struck out senior Josh Savacool (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) and got sophomore Webb Little (Fayetteville, N.Y.) to fly out to McDonough to end the threat.

The Huskies outhit the Bombers in the game 8-7. USM senior Matt Bender (Walpole, Mass.) was the lone repeat hitter for either side with a single and a triple. Fortier worked five-plus innings giving up five hits and two walks while striking out two. Correale, who earned his seventh win of the season, went the final four innings allowing just two hits and two walks. He fanned three.

Bailey allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings on the hill. Sophomore Matt Eiel (Swarthmore, Penn.) allowed just one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings.